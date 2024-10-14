Colts quarterbacks, Anthony Richardson, from left, Joe Flacco and Kedon Slovis wait for the next drill during Indianapolis Colts minicamp practice Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

The Indianapolis Colts have found themselves in a surprising quarterback controversy.

Gunslinging second-year player Anthony Richardson has been sidelined with a hip injury after taking a nasty hit in a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flacco has performed admirably in place of Richardson and led the Colts to a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Many fans have called for Flacco to remain the permanent start on account of Richardson being prone to turning the ball over. Now it appears the Colts have made their final decision on the situation. NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on the situation on Monday.

“Colts HC Shane Steichen told reporters that QB Anthony Richardson will play Sunday if he does not suffer any setbacks from his oblique injury,” Schefter tweeted.

Fans reacted to the news online.

“Flacco doesn’t deserve to be a backup. He’s better than 15-18 starting QB’s,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Joe we’re sorry but, you are playing far too well for us to be picking top 3 in the draft, for a quarterback. We need far worse QB play to get us where we need to be, so, we’re going back to Anthony to stop all this winning,” someone else said.

“Flacco out……loss incoming,” one account added.

“Colts like losing?” someone wondered.

It’s a shocking decision given how well Flacco has played, but if Richardson can develop into a consistent passer he has MVP-like potential.