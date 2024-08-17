Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

When the Las Vegas Raiders brought in veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman earlier in the week, it was pretty clear that the team would be parting ways with one of the quarterbacks on their roster at some point in the near future considering the addition of Peterman gave them five different quarterbacks. And on Friday evening, the team formally announced that decision.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they were waiving veteran quarterback Anthony Brown who had previously signed a reserve/future contract with the team back in January. Brown will now be a free agent.

The Raiders were Brown’s second team after he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens following the 2022 NFL Draft.

We have waived QB Anthony Brown Jr. pic.twitter.com/y9JfZXAwIi — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 16, 2024

While Brown was not initially signed to the team’s active roster his rookie season, he did sign with the practice squad and was promoted to the Ravens’ active roster in December. He was then thrust into action late in the season with starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley both injured.

The roster move sparked a reaction in the NFL world.

#Raiders back to 4 QBs…Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew, Nathan Peterman and Carter Bradley. https://t.co/anAFfQLKca — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 16, 2024

It’s a wrap for Mr. Brown https://t.co/0rhyDXWFyf — Phil Robinson III (@PhilRobinsonIII) August 16, 2024

NOOO — Kam (@LockedByWatts) August 16, 2024

Had to see this coming #Raiders — Eric (@oakland627) August 16, 2024

Saw that coming from preseason 1 and Nathan Peterman signing — A Araya (@artaraya) August 17, 2024

With Brown now gone, the Raiders are left with four quarterbacks on the roster as Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell are set to compete for the starting role while Peterman and rookie Carter Bradley compete for a role behind them.

[Raiders]