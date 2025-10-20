Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, left and head coach Andy Reid watch play against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are finally starting to hit their stride, following what was somewhat of a shaky start to the season. On Sunday, the Chiefs throttled the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0. Kansas City’s offense was bolstered by the return of star receiver Rashee Rice, who was suspended for the first six games of the season.

Rice ended the game with seven catches for 42 yards, and coach Andy Reid discussed his return after the game.

“Listen, it was great to have him back,” Reid said, according to Pro Football Talk. “I think you saw him — the trust that Pat has in him which is so important for Pat and the guys, but it was great. I thought the whole receiving crew did a nice job. But it was great to have him in there and the energy that he brings I think is tremendous.”

“He did a great job,” Reid went on. “I was a little cautious with him on how many plays and all that. I thought he came out and functioned at a high level for being gone for all this time. It’s crazy that he can come back and do what he did and do it at the level that he did it at. We’ll gradually build him up. We’ll get his reps up here a little bit as we go.

“You got to be careful with that when somebody’s been off for a while. I thought all of them together did some really good things. Then at the end, Xavier [Worthy] had another [end] around that he did very well with. There’s a lot of things happening there that are positive.”

Rice played limited snaps on Sunday, so it’s scary to think about what Kansas City’s offense might look like when it really starts humming.