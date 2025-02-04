Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are approaching a chance at history in Super Bowl LIX by becoming the only team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships. But regardless of whether they win or lose, it sounds like they will be in position to continue their dynasty for years to come led by head coach Andy Reid.

Reid has quickly become one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of the NFL, winning three Super Bowls over the course of his 12 year tenure in Kansas City.

Prior to that, Reid of course spent 14 years with the team he will face in Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles, where he experienced plenty of success as well leading the team to 9 postseason appearances.

Simply put, Reid has done everything there is to do as an NFL coach and his resume stacks up quite favorably to any coach in the history of the sport.

At 66 years of age, there have been questions in recent years as to how long Reid will continue to coach given the fact that he could step away at any time and still have a resume worthy of being named a Hall of Fame coach.

Reid was asked whether this season could be his last on the opening night of Super Bowl Week on Monday. But to the disappointment of some Chiefs haters, Reid made it clear that he will be coaching next season.

“Yes, I’ll be back,” Reid said via Pro Football Talk. “I just enjoy teaching. I don’t get caught up much in the stats or the records. I enjoy being around the guys. I enjoy football, the game. You can’t put in the hours we do and not enjoy it. I love the game.”

After over two and a half decades of head coach experience in the NFL, you can tell based on these comments that he still clearly loves coaching and enjoys being in the sport.

We will soon find out whether Reid ends up cementing his legacy with another Super Bowl championship on Sunday.

But either way, given how dominant this Chiefs roster has been since he has been in town, it sure sounds like Reid will have plenty of opportunities to win even more Super Bowls for years to come.