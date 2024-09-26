Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

At 0-3, the Cincinnati Bengals have struggled enough when their opponents don’t have bulletin board material. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, their next opponent is starting a quarterback who is raring to go against the Bengals.

Andy Dalton plays for the Carolina Panthers now, but the veteran began his career with the Bengals before his time in Cincinnati came to an unceremonious end under the tenure of the Bengals’ current head coach Zac Taylor.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Dalton is being honest about his time in Cincinnati. The 36-year-old recently reflected on his career with the media.

“It was tough, for sure,” Dalton said about the end of his tenure in Cincinnati. “There were a lot of things that were just hard. And, it’s kind of been similar to how it’s been here, where we felt like we were close in a lot of games, we couldn’t kind of break through and find the wins that we needed to.

“And so, looking back, it’s like I’m thankful for all that I went through that year, and was able to end the season back out there (on the field) and have some success at the end, and accomplish some things that have meant a lot to me. So, it definitely was a tough year, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s going to be nice to catch up with them and get to see them,” Dalton said. “When you see Cincy on the schedule — I’ve had it every year except last year. So, it’s always fun to get the opportunity to go up against them.

“It’s a great team,” Dalton said about the Bengals. “Their record doesn’t show exactly who they are. Everybody knows what types of players they have over there and the success that they’ve had. So, you can’t take them lightly.”

Regardless of his past with the Bengals or their current record, Dalton knows they aren’t going to roll over. It’ll be interesting to see if he’s able to get revenge.

[Charlotte Observer]