The Cleveland Browns have more questions than answers heading into Thursday night’s NFL draft. Last year’s Week One starter, Deshaun Watson, has had his status for 2025 thrown into doubt after suffering a setback in his recovery from the Achilles injury that ended his season last year.

The Browns have been actively working to add some depth to their QB room. Earlier this offseason, Cleveland traded with the Philadelphia Eagles for Kenny Pickett, before following that move with a signing of Joe Flacco, who won comeback player of the year with the Browns in 2023 before spending last season with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Browns might not be done addressing the position either. Cleveland holds the number two overall pick in the NFL draft, and while all signs are pointing toward the Tennessee Titans taking Cam Ward first overall, there are plenty of talented arms behind Ward.

The Browns’ general manager, Andrew Berry, recently discussed former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.

“He may be the only quarterback when he gets in the NFL, who’s faster than Lamar [Jackson]. Don’t tell Lamar I said that, please,” Berry said with a laugh, according to Pro Football Talk.

“[Milroe has] rare physical gifts. He’s strong, he’s fast, he’s got a really strong arm. And any system that you build around him, you want to take advantage of the fact that he has things that no other players at the position have.”

The Browns’ offensive coordinator Tommy Rees worked with Milroe in the same role at Alabama, which Berry said has aided in their evaluation of the young talent.

“It helps a lot,” Berry said. “I mean to have been at Alabama with him for a full year, calling plays for him, knowing his strengths and weaknesses — it helps a lot.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the Browns pull the trigger on Milroe.