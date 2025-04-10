Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have officially moved on from the Aaron Rodgers era. Shortly after coming on, new head coach Aaron Glenn informed Rodgers that his services would no longer be required in the Big Apple.

Rodgers’s close friend and old running mate from his days with the Green Bay Packers, Davante Adams, who the Jets traded for mid-season last season, is done with the Jets as well, as he’s now a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Shockingly, one of Rodgers’s other buddies will be in New York for a while longer and is taking a hefty pay cut to do so.

“Jets and wide receiver Allen Lazard reached agreement on a restructured contract,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday morning. “Lazard, who was scheduled to earn $11 million in 2025, took an $8.5 million pay cut to remain under contract with the Jets, who are guaranteeing $1.75 million of his salary for the upcoming season.”

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Why would you ever take less money if you’re playing for the Jets?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Did Aaron force them to sign him again? Or was that stupid the first time, too?” someone else added.

“Wait a minute…taking an 8 Mil pay cut to STAY w the Jets?” added another fan.

It’s a shocking move for Lazard, especially considering the Jets have a streak of nine losing seasons.