The Denver Broncos sported the third-best scoring defense in the NFL and the 10th-best scoring offense in the league last season. This offseason, Denver’s front office proceeded to invest even more talent on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think this year — a lot of guys, including in the building, didn’t fully expect [to add so much to the defensive side this offseason] and when we got it it was like, ‘Oh this is going to be fun.’ We just went somewhere that a lot of teams don’t ever go,” Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton said in a recent interview with DNVR. “We’re really, really excited.”

The Broncos added Talanoa Hufanga and Tre Greenlaw in free agency.

“I’m really excited. Watching him play the last five to six years has been nothing but good football,” Singleton said of Greenlaw, who he’ll be playing linebacker alongside.

“I’m super excited. We’ve spent a ton of time together already. We can’t wait to get after it. It’s just exciting. We’re still in that phase where we’re not full-on football yet, it’s just working out and getting to know each other. It’s all we talk about is just how exciting it’s going to be, just getting after the football. We’re so excited.”

Singleton said that he could tell this year’s unit was going to be special.

“When we’re training and you just see ‘Huff’ and stuff and you’re like, ‘It’s going to be special,’” Singleton said about Denver’s defense. “That’s the fun part about this time of the year. You’re saying it feels like Christmas and all of this stuff.

We have such a good opportunity. For us, it’s to not mess that up. That’s kind of the mindset we have to go in now. This has to be everything to everybody in this building.”

The linebacker believes that this could be an all-time defense.

“It’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘Let’s be better than the 2015 defense.’ Stuff where like that’s what we need to chase. You have to chase it when we start practice here in a few weeks in OTAs, and go get it then. We have to be the best every single day to get where we want to go.”