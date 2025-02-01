Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the popular consensus from draft experts has been that Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe could be in line to be the third quarterback selected behind the likes of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. But after the Senior Bowl this week, that may no longer be the case.

Milroe had his struggles as a passer this past season at Alabama, throwing a career-high 11 interceptions while only throwing 16 passing touchdowns.

His struggles seemingly played a pretty big factor in Alabama failing to live up to expectations this season under first year head coach Kalen DeBoer. But still, his athletic abilities have been enticing for scouts that believe that his game could translate well to the next level.

Unfortunately, Milroe hasn’t done himself any favors following his disappointing season at the 2025 Senior Bowl.

Throughout the practices leading up to the game on Saturday, Milroe’s inaccuracy and turnover-prone play has continued, as he has reportedly struggled heavily in comparison to other quarterbacks who were invited to the Senior Bowl.

Jalen Milroe today @ the Senior Bowl practice. Some good. A lot of bad. This guys needs development that the Browns can’t give him pic.twitter.com/q8CIT9wmWF — Derelict Sports (@DerelictSports) January 28, 2025

Some of what has made Milroe such a great quarterback prospect in some people’s eyes is his ability as a runner, which is perhaps the best of any quarterback in the draft class.

Obviously, that doesn’t always jump off the page at practice. So maybe he will thrive in a game setting during the Senior Bowl game on Saturday.

Still, scouts play close attention to these practices to get a good gauge on where players stack up in comparison to some of their peers. After all, it is the best of the best that get invites to the event.

Could his poor play end up affecting his draft stock? Only time will tell. But currently, most mock drafts have him going as a borderline first round pick, which may be changing after his struggles this week.