Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Eagles added another talented member to their already talented wide receivers corps with Jahan Dotson joining the team via a trade with the Washington Commanders, and it sounds like Eagles star A.J. Brown is happy to have him.

During a recent press conference, A.J. Brown explained that he thinks Dotson will be able to exploit some mismatches in the offense with he and Devonta Smith also commanding attention from the defense.

“He has a big opportunity in front of him,” Brown said according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I’m not going to put too much on his plate but he does. I can tell you guys when I line up, they’re yelling out, ’11 in the slot, 11 outside.’ Most of the time, I’m getting coverage rotated to me, most importantly. Smitty has his 1-on-1 matchups. I don’t know how they do with Smitty so I can only speak for myself but I know they’re accounting for Smitty as well. When you look up, I’m not going to say you’re not really worried about him but they’re probably not going to put their best guy over there. They only can do so much. It’s very rare that certain teams probably have three really, really good DBs. So he has a big opportunity, he has mismatches all day and I hope he maximizes those mismatches.”

It sounds like it could be a high-powered offense for the Eagles this season.

[Pro Football Talk]