Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Adam Schefter on the ESPN Monday Night Countdown set before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL draft is just one week away, and the buzz and excitement are steadily building for fans, teams, and prospects. Naturally, insiders are a large part of the excitement as well, as fans look for any hints on who their teams might select.

However, ESPN’s senior NFL insider, Adam Schefter, had a shocking gaffe in his pre-draft coverage.

“Penn St. RB Nick Singleton, who broke his 5th metatarsal in his right foot at the Senior Bowl, now has been medically cleared and has resumed running,” Schefter reported on Twitter. “Singleton projects to be a mid-round pick next week.”

Schefter’s reporting was accurate, but in a bizarre move, his post was accompanied by a photo of former PSU running back Cordell Mitchell, who played at the university from 1996 to 1999.

That is NOT Nick Singleton 😂 pic.twitter.com/PerUCX1u9G — 4th Period Hockey (@4thPeriodHockey) April 16, 2026

Fans reacted to Schefter’s gaffe on social media.

“You can’t hide it Adam not matter how many edited posts,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Adam dropping the wrong pic again… but hey, at least the foot’s cleared. Mid round glass slipper RB incoming,” someone else added.

“I genuinely want to know how you made this mistake,” another fan added.

Luckily, as embarassing a moment as it might’ve been for Schfter, it’s a pretty harmless mistake to make and he should be back to being a well-oiled machine by next weekend’s draft.