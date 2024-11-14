Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) exits the field after being defeated by the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets cannot seem to figure things out. The Jets entered the season expecting to compete for a Super Bowl but find themselves at 3-7, good for third place in the AFC East.

Many have speculated that Rodgers would walk away from the game due to his advanced age relative to most professional athletes and the Jets’ struggles this year.

Now, we have his retirement decision.

“Aaron Rodgers says that this season has not changed his opinion on playing in 2025 and that he still thinks he wants to play next year,” reported SNY.

Aaron Rodgers says that this season has not changed his opinion on playing in 2025 and that he still thinks he wants to play next year: pic.twitter.com/1OldVNuvW9 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 13, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“This Jet team is cooked for decades to come,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Down year for Aaron Rodgers is better than 90% of QBs in a career year. He’s got years left,” one fan added.

“I wish him all the best in Miami, Massachusetts, Minnesota or anywhere else, but the Jets need an identity starting with a shiny new QB that is in the same age group as the players the team is looking to keep in 2025 and beyond,” one fan added.

“Fine with it but I’d draft a rookie QB to learn under him.I’d also give him zero input on the next coach, and force him into a heavy pre-snap motion scheme the way the packers did with Matt Lafleur. I don’t get why he didn’t want a similar offense after his success in that system,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rodgers can recapture his former glory next season.