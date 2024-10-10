Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers is a first-ballot future Hall of Fame quarterback, but he has not been his best for quite some time, and the stats prove it.

As Michael David Smith points out, Aaron Rodgers has now gone a very long time since throwing for more than 300 yards in a game. In fact, few other quarterbacks have ever gone this long without throwing for more than 300 yards and remained the team’s starting quarterback.

“Rodgers has now started 28 consecutive games (including the playoffs) without hitting 300 yards, which is the NFL’s longest active streak and tied for the longest in the last decade with Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields and Josh Allen, all of whom had 28-game streaks that they snapped by throwing for 300 yards in Game 29,” Smith wrote for Pro Football Talk.

“If Rodgers doesn’t throw for 300 yards on Monday night against the Bills, he’ll have a streak of 29 straight starts without 300 yards, which would be the longest streak since Byron Leftwich started 31 consecutive games for the Jaguars, Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers over a span from 2004 to 2012 and didn’t have 300 yards in any of them.”

Needless to say, this is some pretty terrible news for Rodgers as he continues to play late in his career, and the NFL world has a lot to say about it on social media.

“dating back to last season, 82% of the qbs that threw at least 15 passes in a game threw for less than 300 yards,” one person pointed out.

“I’m a Packers fan and appreciate all 12 did for us but since 2021 he has been a fraud. Taking money from NFL teams based off of what he had done not what he has done,” another fan wrote.

“He’ll get it going,” a fan said confidently.

“Washed,” a fan said.

“He’s overrated,” another quipped.

We’ll have to see whether or not he can break this unfortunate streak this week.

[Pro Football Talk]