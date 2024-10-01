Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Jets suffered their worst loss of the early season on Sunday, falling 10-9 to the Denver Broncos at home after failing to score a single touchdown. Unfortunately, it looks like things just got even worse for the Jets.

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was moving gingerly toward the end of Sunday’s game and now he has officially given an update. In one of his frequent appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was upfront about injuries that he’s dealing with, while also providing some context on the extent of the injuries.

“I’m feeling a little banged up,” Rodgers said. “Took some shots, knee’s a little swollen, but you know just kind of wear-and-tear after Week Four.”

Although it seems like it’s nothing Rodgers isn’t used to, it’s still unwelcome news for the 40-year-old, whose body can’t endure the same kind of beating it could when he was younger. Fans online took to Twitter to give their take on the situation.

“Jets curse,” one fan tweeted.

“Jets fans called me stupid because I said draft a franchise guy who can learn from arod. They might be the only team who hasn’t had their own franchise QB,” said one fan who thinks the Jets should’ve prepared for this.

“Definitely something to keep an eye on. Hopefully, Aaron Rodgers can recover quickly and it doesn’t affect his performance moving forward,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how Rodgers’ body holds up throughout the season, at his age and coming off of a major Achilles injury he may not have what it takes to make it through the long season.

