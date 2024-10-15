Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw what turned out to be a game-losing interception during Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, and his response to the mistake has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

During the Jets’ final offensive possession of Monday night’s game, Aaron Rodgers threw an interception on a deep pass to veteran wide receiver Mike Williams.

The pass appeared to be underthrown, causing Williams to slip as he tried to stop and come back to the ball. But in his postgame press conference, Rodgers seemed to blame Williams for the mistake.

“It was two verticals,” Rodgers said of the play where the interception occurred on an attempted pass to receiver Mike Williams, via Pro Football Talk.

“Allen [Lazard is] down the seam, Mike’s down the red line. So I’m looking at Allen, he puts his hand up, three guys go with him. So I’m throwing a no-look to the red line. And when I just peek my eyes back there, he’s running an in-breaker. So. Um, it’s gotta be down the red line.”

Needless to say, these comments from Rodgers quickly sparked outrage as fans questioned his leadership.

“I’m trying to remember a time I’ve heard Mahomes throw his teammates under the bus. Williams was underthrown on a poor decision and yet it’s not Rodgers fault,” one fan said in a post on social media.

“Rodgers done being a good teammate at this age. Gotta make sure he’s not at fault,” another fan posted.

“This guy just isn’t a leader. All the talent in the world but not a single ounce of leadership,” another fan said.

“Aaron Rodgers blames the world. What else is new?” another fan wrote.

“Either way you look at it, ball was underthrown,” another person said.

“What a sore loser. He had every call go his way and still couldn’t get the W. Jets are done!” another fan said.

Needless to say, people were not happy with Rodgers.

