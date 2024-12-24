Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has remained in the spotlight throughout the 2024-25 NFL season for a number of reasons. But now, he may have put even more attention on his personal life after publically announcing a new relationship he has in his personal life.

On Monday, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a number of topics around the NFL and various parts of his personal life.

Eventually, he revealed that he is now dating a woman named Brittani, who he was quite proud to say that he got a gift for this Christmas.

When asked about the relationship, Rodgers detailed that it is “a good feeling” after getting ribbed by McAfee that he was “in love”.

“It’s a good feeling, boys,” Rodgers said, via TMZ. “It is.”

While we don’t know the full identity of this Brittani woman, this marks the first time that Rodgers has gone public with a relationship of his since splitting with his actress fiance Shailene Woodley in 2022.

Rodgers’ relationship status has of course been discussed a lot publically over the years, previously dating the likes of Danica Patrick and Olivia Munn.

With the remainder of the 2024-25 NFL season largely being meaningless for the Jets now that they are out of the mix for a postseason spot, we may see even more talk from Rodgers about his new relationship moving forward.

This may especially be the case if Rodgers, who is still up in the air about returning to the NFL in the 2025-26 season, does ultimately retire from the NFL after this season.

Regardless, Rodgers seems to be quite excited about his new fling. So perhaps we will see more public appearances with the two moving forward into 2025.

