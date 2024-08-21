Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers has gone through many training camps throughout his lengthy NFL career, but it sounds like the current New York Jets training camp is the most difficult he’s been through in quite a few years.

During a recent interview, Aaron Rodgers admitted that training camp is “much harder this year” compared to last, and might be one of the hardest training camps he has been a part of over the past several years.

“Camp is much harder this year, and maybe the hardest in the last seven or eight years in my career,” Rodgers said. “I knew that, I had a little insight coming into camp, that’s what Robert wanted to do. Some people believe that though it puts more strain on you in training camp, it gets you more ready to play when the season starts, and some people believe the the opposite.”

Rodgers said that the team’s offense has run about 300 more plays this training camp compared to last season. And he thinks that extra preparation will pay dividends for the team this season.

“I like it, it’s been great, you talk to the older guys, not a lot of complaints from any of those guys,” Rodgers said. “Younger guys don’t know any better, so it’s good.”

We’ll have to see whether this move works out for the Jets.

[Pro Football Talk]