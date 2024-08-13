Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh made it pretty clear that he did not expect Aaron Rodgers to play in the preseason for the team. And while Rodgers initially expressed surprise at that decision, saying it was “news to him,” it sounds like he would be at peace if he did not play during the preseason and waited until the regular season to return to the field for the Jets.

During a recent press conference, Aaron Rodgers made it clear that he is “not worried” about whether or not he gets to play for the team during preseason, saying that preseason is “not real football” and has changed a lot in recent years.

“Preseason is not what it used to be,” Rodgers said via SNY. “It’s to see if young guys – once the lights go on and the pads go on and the tackling happens — if they can show up or if they don’t. What’s there to gain? Going out there and being back on the field in a situation where you can get hit.”

If Rodgers does not play for the Jets during the preseason, he will make his return from his Achilles injury when the team opens the season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9.

[SNY Jets]