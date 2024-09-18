Syndication: The Tennessean

The New York Jets notched their first win of the season this weekend against the Tennessee Titans, but it doesn’t sound like quarterback Aaron Rodgers is happy with the way the offense performed.

During a recent press conference, Aaron Rodgers was asked how “close” the New York Jets offense is to reaching its full capability.

Rodgers had a pretty clear message in response.

“It doesn’t really matter how close we are,” Rodgers said according to Pro Football Talk.

Rodgers explained that it might be helpful for the coaches for the team to be “close” to performing at max capacity.

As for the players, he called out the team a bit as he made it clear that they needed to “start faster” on offense.

“What matters is what we did on the field, you know, how close we are is great for coaches because they can coach up, the whole thing, but, you know it’d be a boondoggle to keep doing the same thing over and over and expect different results, so you know, we’ve got to change a couple things, we’ve got to be a little sharper, we’ve got to start faster,” Rodgers said.

“We’ve been starting really slow the first two weeks, so we’ve got to start faster, put something together in the first 15 [plays], give our defense a chance to play with a lead.”

We’ll have to see how the team performs on Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

