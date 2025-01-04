Syndication: The Record

The 2024 NFL season has been a challenging one for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. His frustration came to a head during last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, and it proved costly.

During the game, Rodgers threw an interception in the third quarter on a deep pass across the middle of the field.

After the play, he followed the Bills defender out of bounds and pushed him, drawing a flag for unnecessary roughness.

However, the penalty wasn’t the only consequence Rodgers faced.

On Saturday, the NFL issued Rodgers a $11,255 fine for the late hit.

This marks the first time that Rodgers has been fined for his actions during a game.

Needless to say, this led to a lot of reactions from the social media world as many people were shocked at how large the fine was given the hit.

“Imagine a 41 year old quarterback coming off of a torn Achilles getting fined $10,000 for a late hit,” one fan wrote on X.

“Hope the creep retires,” someone else wrote.

“Weak flag, weaker fine,” another person added.

“Seems excessive,” someone else said.

“The league is soft,” another fan wrote.

“I don’t like Rodgers, but what?,” someone else wrote.

The Jets will conclude their season on Sunday afternoon with a matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Given how things have unfolded for Rodgers in New York, this game could potentially be his last with the team.

It remains to be seen if Rodgers can rebound from this rough patch and steer clear of further fines and penalties.

