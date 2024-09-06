Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers missed essentially the entire 2023 season after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during the first drive of his debut with the New York Jets last year. But he’s now healthy, and it sounds like he’s drawing a little bit of extra motivation as he prepares for this season.

During a recent press conference, Aaron Rodgers was whether or not he felt that there was a chip on his shoulder heading into this year’s season-opening showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, and he certainly didn’t hold back in his response.

“How do you not? I’ve always kind of played with something on my shoulder,” Rodgers said via SNY. “You gotta manufacture things from time to time. It kinda goes back to the prove it — who would I need to prove to? Just myself at this point. I have a lot of pride in my performance, so when I take the field I expect greatness. Because I’ve done it before and that’s kinda the standard I hold myself to.”

There have been high expectations for Rodgers ever since he joined the Jets last season. And on Monday night, he’ll finally get a chance to show what he can do with the team.

