Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, New York Jets future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in just his first drive of the season with the Jets. Rodgers is now healthy after a year of recovery, but it sounds like the Jets are still doing what they can to be cautious with his health leading into the upcoming NFL season.

On Thursday, Aaron Rodgers was held out from practice with the team. And according to a report from Jake Asman, it was a precautionary measure due to the heavy rain in the area resulting in slicker-than-normal field conditions.

“Aaron Rodgers is not dressed to practice today. Source says the #Jets are being cautious because of the heavy rain all morning and they don’t want to risk it,” Asman said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Aaron Rodgers is not dressed to practice today. Source says the #Jets are being cautious because of the heavy rain all morning and they don’t want to risk it. pic.twitter.com/dayVkxgpME — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) August 8, 2024

Rodgers has been cleared to return to full-contact work and is not limited physically, but it makes sense that the team would want to preserve his health as much as possible considering his importance to the team.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has indicated that he does not expect Rodgers to play during the preseason.

[Jake Asman]