The 2024 NFL Draft was loaded with wide receiver talent, particularly toward the top of the first round with Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze all selected among the first nine picks in last month’s draft. But in a shocking twist, none of those players were Aaron Rodgers’ favorite wide receiver in the draft.

During a recent interview, Aaron Rodgers revealed the shocking truth that he had a particularly strong affinity for Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley – who was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 65 overall pick in the third round – calling him “my favorite receiver in the draft.”

“Now, he might not have been the best on paper in the draft,” Rodgers went on to say, according to ESPN, “but I really felt like he was going to fit in with what we’re trying to do — his mindset, his ferocity.”

This is a pretty shocking statement considering that Corley was the 12th wide receiver to be selected in the NFL Draft, but it’s clear that Rodgers sees something in the young player and is excited to play alongside him.

We’ll have to see how Rodgers and Corely perform together this upcoming NFL season.

