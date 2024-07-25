Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; American League pitcher Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics (19) pitches in the fifth inning during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics will place flamethrowing right-hander Mason Miller on the injured list, which could have other consequences.

This season, Miller has emerged as a potential trade deadline target for pitching-needy teams. But with the deadline approaching and the A’s looming decision, it sounds like he won’t be leaving the Bay Area.

Martin Gallegos reported the news on Miller’s status.

Per source, A’s will place All-Star closer Mason Miller on the injured list today with a fracture of the fifth metacarpal (pinkie) in his left hand. It’s a non-pitching injury he suffered after pounding a padded training room table in frustration following Monday night’s win. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 25, 2024

“A’s will place All-Star closer Mason Miller on the injured list today with a fracture of the fifth metacarpal pinkie) in his left hand,” Gallegos wrote. Gallegos added Miller suffered the injury “after pounding a padded training room table in frustration following Monday night’s win.”

That’s a brutal way to injure yourself and somehow not uncommon among baseball players. However, that injury will likely have an impact on the trade market. Is there any team that wants to pursue Miller? You’ll have to look elsewhere now that he’ll be on the IL.

There’s no telling where other teams will pursue options, but it won’t be from the Oakland Athletics.

