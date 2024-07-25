Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks off the field after warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones was defiant on Thursday. The Dallas Cowboys are still “all in” in his mind.

Despite a quiet offseason and criticism levied towards the Cowboys for that silence, Jones reiterated his stance during a press conference on Thursday.

Jones’ words traveled far and wide. He still believes the Cowboys are “all in” this year and says it’s still all about one thing.

“I’m all in,” Jones said. “I’m all in. Sometimes, being all in means you narrow… you remove the months out here that are in the future. And you narrow it down to where all we’re talking about is right now and the next playoff season. And that’s it for everybody. We’re all in.”

Jerry Jones — “IM ALL IN” DALLAS COWBOYS FOOTBALL IS BACK BABY pic.twitter.com/LOumjnyZG5 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) July 25, 2024

Jones referenced the team’s contract dilemmas, specifically those of Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb. And still, Jones says the team will be “all in” this year to win the Lombardi Trophy.

The Cowboys haven’t won or appeared in a Super Bowl since 1995. Dallas won Super Bowl XXX over Pittsburgh, but since then, they’ve had nearly 30 years of issues in January. It hasn’t mattered who’s on the team or who’s coaching the team; they’ve failed to deliver. All eyes will be on Dallas this season because, one way or another, we appear to be heading towards a point of no return.

[Dallas Texas TV]