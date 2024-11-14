Jets QB Aaron Rodgers exits the field after being defeated by the Patriots. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have not had the season many had hoped for thus far, sitting at just 3-7 with less than half of the season to go. But despite their struggles, Aaron Rodgers’ passion for playing football has not wavered.

Individually, Rodgers has been far from his typical MVP level of play. With seven interceptions on the season, he has already surpassed the turnover numbers he had in each of his back-t0-back MVP seasons just a few years ago.

This is perhaps to be expected considering Rodgers is approaching 41 years of age. And naturally, there have been question marks regarding his future in the NFL both based on his struggles and his advanced age.

However, Rodgers is seemingly not done with the NFL just yet. When asked by reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers detailed that he “thinks” he wants to play again next season.

It’s unclear whether the Jets would actually want to hold onto Rodgers or potentially move on if this season doesn’t take a drastic turn for the better. They do have him under contract for one more season. But chances are if Rodgers did want to play elsewhere, the Jets would likely grant him if he requested a trade.

Everything seems to be on the table for Rodgers at this point. But for Aaron Rodgers fans, this has to be a positive sign for the future as the Jets look to turn things around in their Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

[ESPN]