After New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed essentially all of last season with an Achilles injury, it became paramount for the team to protect him and keep him healthy this season. But four games into the season, it sounds like Rodgers is battling a knee injury.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, Aaron Rodgers revealed that he was “banged up.” And during his Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers opened up a little more about the extent of that injury as he revealed that his knee was “a little swollen.”

“I’m feeling a little banged up,” Rodgers said according to Pro Football Talk. “Took some shots, knee’s a little swollen, but you know just kind of wear-and-tear after Week Four.”

Obviously, this injury led to a lot of reactions from the NFL world, sparking concern among fans.

“Jets curse” one fan wrote on social media.

“Definitely something to keep an eye on. Hopefully, Aaron Rodgers can recover quickly and it doesn’t affect his performance moving forward,” another fan wrote.

“Uh oh Jets,” another fan commented.

“He’s a waste of money. Jets gotta restart,” another fan added.

“Because he’s 1000 years old,” another fan said.

We’ll have to see whether or not this injury affects him this week against the Vikings.

