Jets QB Aaron Rodgers exits the field after being defeated by the Patriots. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers acknowledged that his time in New York could come to an end soon.

When the Jets brought Rodgers in ahead of the 2023 NFL season, expectations went through the roof. But two years later, the Jets and Rodgers have nothing to show for it but dysfunction, coaching and GM changes, and a looming potential overhaul.

Rodgers might not be part of the Jets’ future. On Thursday, he considered that possibility.

Making his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Super Bowl champion quarterback talked with host Pat McAfee about what’s to come this year. Rodgers, aware of the Jets’ coaching search and general manager search, alluded to the fact that if the recipe doesn’t fit, then he might be out of New York.

“It’s gonna come down to the GM and coach any myself and whether we all want to do a dance together or if it’s not in the cards,” Rodgers said via Pro Football Talk.



Rodgers’ time with the Jets didn’t go nearly as planned. He injured his Achilles on his first series last year on Monday Night Football. After missing the entire year, he came back in 2024 but the team failed to meet expectations. They missed the playoffs yet again, dumped head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, and have decisions to make now.

If Rodgers and the Jets part ways, you have to wonder what that means for the quarterback’s future in the NFL.

An all-time great, Rodgers is nearing the end of his illustrious career. But it’s certainly not descending quite as he would have wanted.