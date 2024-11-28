Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets will have a new full-time head coach next season after the team decided to part ways with Robert Saleh earlier this year. And quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made it very clear who he wants to be the team’s next head coach.

After firing Saleh earlier this season, the team tabbed defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the team’s interim head coach. And during a recent press conference, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he wants the team to retain Ulbrich.

“I’m definitely all in on ‘Brick,’” Rodgers said according to Pro Football Talk.

However, that doesn’t mean Rodgers wouldn’t be open to a coach that isn’t Ulbrich.

“I love ‘Brick.’ But, again, that’s out of my control. I mean, I’m not gonna say, ‘Brick or nothing.’ You know, I need to see how I’m feeling,” Rodgers said.

“Obviously, I would love to play for ‘Brick’ again. He’s a fantastic human being. But, you know, there’s a lot of things that can change in the next six weeks. There could be some really good feelings coming out of this, or there could be wholesale changes.”

He did indicate that he would like to be considered as the team chooses their next head coach, however.

“If a new G.M. comes in and they don’t retain ‘Brick,’ I need to fit in those plans,” Rodgers said.

It’s not clear how many more seasons Rodgers plans to play in the league, but does sound like he wants to have a say in the future of the team.

We’ll have to see whether or not the team honors Rodgers’ wishes and decides to bring back Ulbrich.

[Pro Football Talk]