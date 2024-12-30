Jets QB Aaron Rodgers exits the field after being defeated by the Patriots. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Nothing seems to have gone right for Aaron Rodgers since he began his tenure with the New York Jets. Rodgers’s first season with the Jets didn’t even make it as far as the first drive of the season, as he almost immediately went down with a ruptured Achilles.

Rodgers returned this season, but things haven’t gone much better for the veteran quarterback.

The Jets have already been eliminated from the playoffs, and Sunday’s embarrassing 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills dropped the team to an ugly 4-12 on the season. Things on the field were just as ugly as the score would indicate.

One sequence, in particular, is probably going to stick with Rodgers for a long time and is suspected to end with him facing punishment from the NFL.

Rodgers broke the wrong sort of record when he became the most sacked quarterback in NFL history, but what made things worse was what followed. Rodgers proceeded to throw an interception, and somehow it got even worse.

On the interception return, Rodgers was flagged with an unnecessary roughness penalty for a late hit out of bounds on the returner. The penalty is expected to come with consequences.

As is the NFL standard, Rodgers is expected to be fined $10,00 for the hit.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rodgers’s career in New York is over after this season.