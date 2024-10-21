Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers threw a number of crucial picks in their blowout loss to the Steelers on Sunday night. But it turns out, that wasn’t the only kind of picks that were happening in the middle of the game.

The interceptions thrown by Rodgers disgusted fans in terms of largely putting the team in a hole they couldn’t escape against the Steelers.

Off the field, Rodgers somehow managed to disgust fans even further by his behavior on the sidelines. An NFL-based X account by the name of “GhettoGronk” shared a video of Rodgers on the sideline, who appeared to be picking and eating his own boogers.

Jets season is going up in flames and Aaron Rodgers is on the sideline eating his boogers pic.twitter.com/vjMhwHUZUC — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) October 21, 2024

Given how big of a name Rodgers has been over the course of his illustrious career, he has to know that a camera will be on him at all times. Regardless, Rodgers very clearly seemed to be digging for gold while his defense was on the field.

Naturally, fans had plenty to say about this gross moment on social media.

“His third pick of the game,” one fan joked.

“This guy is disgusting,” another fan wrote.

It’s an embarrassing moment in a season filled with rather embarrassing moments for the Jets. Hopefully, Rodgers can put this disgusting moment and his on-field team’s struggles behind him in their Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots.

