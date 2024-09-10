Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are focused on having a successful season after the former MVP went down early in his first drive last season and an Achilles injury held him out for the remainder of the year. Even when he isn’t on the field, the superstar quarterback has never failed to make headlines.

That hasn’t changed now that he’s in New York after spending the bulk of his career in Green Bay. It was announced Monday that Rodgers is set to star in a Netflix documentary.

Titled “Aaron Rodgers: Enigma,” the series will follow Rodgers’ comeback after the Achilles injury that cut his first season in New York tragically short, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

This isn’t the first time Rodgers has pulled back the curtains around his life away from the gridiron. Ian O’Connor wrote about Rodgers’ story in “Out of the Darkness,” which was released in August.

“Aaron Rodgers: Enigma” will consist of three 60-minute episodes and is expected to be released on December 17. Gotham Chopra and Liam Hughes are the directors, with Religion of Sports, Skydance Sports, and NFL Films coming together on production.

It’ll be interesting to see if this will provide a distraction to Rodgers and the Jets, who will try to overcome a loaded AFC to return the Jets to contention.

[Milwaukee Journal Sentinal]