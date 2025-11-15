Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images

The New York Jets suffered yet another loss in what’s been a long season on Thursday night to the New England Patriots. The offense has been nonexistent for New York most of the season, with Justin Fields struggling to look like the quarterback that led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 4-2 record as a starter a season ago.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn acknowledged after the loss that he would look at the quarterback position and decide whether Fields or Tyrod Taylor is the best option moving forward.

“I’m evaluating everything, to be honest with you,” Glenn said, according to ESPN. “Obviously, we have to do a better job in the passing game and that has a lot to do with Justin getting the ball to the right guys.”

Glenn said that he’s looking for a spark on offense that will give the Jets a chance to win.

“Whatever that the evaluation process come out to, just know that the reason why I make the decision that I make, it gives us the best chance to win.”

Fields acknowledged that things have to be better, even with the receiving corps having to endure critical injuries to key players.

“I mean, yeah, it’s tough, but at the end of the day you can’t complain about it,” the quarterback said. “It’s the circumstances we’re in right now.”

Glenn also lamented how poorly his team played on national television.

“I’m frustrated by every loss,” Glenn said, “but this one was really frustrating, the fact that we had an opportunity to show the world exactly how we’ve grown as a team in all three phases.”