Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the sidelines during the second half Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets fell to the Denver Broncos on Sunday in an international game taking place in London. Both offenses struggled on the day, but things got particularly hairy for Jets quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields was sacked a whopping nine times on the day, and while there were some problems along the offensive line, some of the onus was also on Fields for holding on to the ball too long and failing to locate open receivers.

After the game, New York head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about Fields’ job security as the starting quarterback.

“I understand where you guys are trying to take this, but listen,” Glenn responded, according to ESPN. “There’s a number of other guys that have to pick their game up too, so I don’t want to sit there and pin this all on Justin.

“You just can’t sit there and say, ‘Oh man, we’re going to bench him,’ because I thought in some other games he’s played well. So I’m not looking at this as just, ‘Man, he played the bad game, we’re going to bench him.’ I don’t see it that way.”

Fields addressed the offense’s poor showing and took ownership after the game.

“It wasn’t good enough, and it starts with me,” he said. “I have to get the ball out. They’ve got a good D-line. They got to the backfield fast. Once you get into that rhythm, you have to go one, two and get the hell up out of there.”

The Jets are the league’s final winless team, and if things don’t get sorted out soon, it could end up being a short tenure for Fields and Glenn in the Big Apple.