Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The trade deadline came and passed on Tuesday, but one Philadelphia Eagles star, wide receiver A.J. Brown, remains on the Eagles’ roster, despite his public frustrations with his role on offense this season.

“I think that when you’re trying to be a great team, it’s hard to trade great players, and A.J. Brown is a great player,” general manager Howie Roseman said to reporters, according to ESPN.

“He wears a ‘C’ for a reason. He’s an important part of this team, of this organization. He cares about winning, he cares about his teammates, and I think when you’re a team like ours that is looking forward to an opportunity to compete for a championship, you just don’t get rid of guys like that.”

The 28-year-old receiver is averaging 56.4 receiving yards a game this season, a career low, and has taken to social media numerous times to lament the dip in production.

“I feel very lucky to have him on our team and excited about the second half of the season with him,” Roseman said of Brown.

The Eagles did make other moves, however. Philadelphia traded for edge Jaelan Phillips, cornerback Jaire Alexander, and defensive back Michael Carter II.

“He can rush, he can set the edge, he can play in space. He’s got a nonstop motor,” Roseman said about his new pass rusher. “Obviously it’s got to come together on the field, but I feel like we’ve got a really good front, and obviously adding Jaelan to that puts a lot of pieces in place to give us the opportunity to be dominant up front.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles’ new roster performs on Sundays.