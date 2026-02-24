Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles had a disappointing 2025 season after entering the season as the defending Super Bowl champions. The Eagles especially regressed on the offensive side of the ball, something star wide receiver A.J. Brown was very vocal about during the regular season, as he saw his production wane.

Head coach Nick Sirianni is hoping that things improve on that side of the ball next season, but didn’t commit to having Brown on Philly’s roster for the 2026 season, according to ESPN.

“Yeah, my expectation is he wants to be here. And obviously, you want good players like that in your building,” Sirianni told local media recently.

“As (executive vice president Howie Roseman) said, it’s hard to get good players in this league. A.J.’s a great player and A.J. is a good teammate and A.J. is a good person. Does he want to be here? Yes. Do I want him to be here? Yes.”

However, Sirianni had a roundabout answer when he was asked about Brown’s presence on next season’s roster.

“Will A.J. be here next season? I think we’re still in a spot, like, I can’t guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season. I’m thinking I’m going to be the coach next season but you can’t guarantee anything past tomorrow.”

For Roseman’s part, he admitted that a trade of Brown isn’t totally out of the question.

“I think you go into the league year listening to offers for everything and anything,” he said. “If someone is going to give you something you didn’t anticipate and you won’t even have the conversation, I don’t think you’re necessarily doing your job or really servicing the team you’re with.

“You never know what someone is willing to do. Certainly, we’ve been in situations where there were guys we didn’t anticipate trading that we got an offer that was too good, and then you balance it with what you can get there.

“Without getting into specifics on any player, we’re always listening and we’re always kind of open. There’s very few things that I would shoot down without even hearing what that means, because how does it hurt to listen?”

It’ll be interesting ot see how things proceed from here.