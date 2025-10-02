Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday to remain undefeated, but it was a tough day for the Eagles’ passing offense. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown posted a cryptic tweet after the game.

“If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way,” Brown posted.

On Wednesday, Brown addressed his Tweet with the reporters in the locker room.

“First off, I want to start off by saying, obviously, Sunday after the game, I let my frustrations boil over,” Brown said, according to Pro Football Talk. “I didn’t speak to the media. I had a chance to correct my frustrations, and I continued to let it boil over. That’s on me. You know, I take full accountability on that.”

Brown insisted that his message was not directed at anyone specific within the Eagles’ organization.

“My message on Twitter wasn’t directed at anyone in the building, not my coaches, not my quarterback, my G.M., nobody.”

However, he made it clear that he is looking to be a bigger part of the offense moving forward.

“Like, again, I take accountability for that, you know?” Brown said of his tweet. “But I think it’s fair to, you know, to want the ball to get us going, you know? Like last week against the Rams, you know, I caught the sluggo [route], got the offense going, next play, open up for Dallas Goedert. The safety came over to my side and opened it up. So, you know, I don’t think it’s a bad thing for wanting the ball.

“It’s not just for targets or anything, or put numbers up, but no, I see that that we’re struggling and I’m a guy that wants to ball in those times, when we can’t find a way, give it to me. Like, when the game’s on the line, give the ball to me. I want that. I want that pressure, I put it on myself, you know, and I work hard for it. . . . [M]y teammates know that when the game’s on the line, look at me, you know?

“And I want, shoot, everybody in the stadium to know that, you know? That’s not a secret, you know? I’m not shying away from that. And so that’s when you see that frustration and that hunger comes out, and I see you struggling, and I believe it, you give the ball to me, I’m gonna open up things, and I’m gonna get this thing going. You can put it on my back.”