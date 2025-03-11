Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyle Juscyzyk is on his way out of the Bay. The San Francisco 49ers will release the former nine-time Pro Bowler after a long and successful run with the team.

Juscyzyk joined the 49ers in the 2017 season, the first for head coach Kyle Shanahan. But now, that longstanding spot for Juice on the Niners is gone.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news on Juscyzyk’s release.

“49ers informed nine-time Pro-Bowl fullback Kyle Juscyzyk tonight that he is being released,” Schefter said.

Fullbacks may be “out of style” in today’s NFL, but Juscyzyk proved his worth and then some in his 49er career. He became a fan favorite in San Francisco and was part of both teams that reached the Super Bowl in the 2019 and 2023 seasons.

Juscyzyk rushed for 1,895 yards as a 49er with 13 rushing touchdown. He added five receiving touchdowns out of the backfield to give him 18 total touchdowns with the Niners.

The nine-time Pro Bowler has 2,664 career yards dating back to his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Whoever is next to get Juice is getting a player that fans and his future teammates will likely grow to love.