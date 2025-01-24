Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Robert Saleh will return to the San Francisco 49ers.

The former New York Jets head coach has found his next landing spot and it’s a very familiar one. Saleh will rejoin the 49ers’ coaching staff as their defensive coordinator, the position he held before the Jets hired him several years ago. It’s a huge move in the coaching ranks, and pulls him away from any head coaching jobs.

After the 49ers’ disappointing season, where they missed the playoffs after three consecutive NFC Championship Game appearances, they’ve made a move to help shore things up.

The Athletic reported the news of Saleh’s hire first.

Saleh worked for the 49ers as their defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020. His marked improvements helped the 49ers make the Super Bowl in the 2019 season. He became a hot commodity around the league, and the Jets couldn’t resist at the time.

Saleh’s time as a head coach was one to forget. While it didn’t all necessarily fall on him, Saleh felt the weight of the expectations in the Meadowlands. He was fired in season and then joined the Green Bay Packers as a consultant.

Now he’ll head to one of the Packers’ biggest rivals, especially in the postseason. And to a place where there’s still an abundance of talent to work with.

San Francisco will hope for a return to the playoffs next year. Re-hiring Saleh is a great first step in that direction.