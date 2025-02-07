Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers have added to their coaching staff. San Francisco hired a familiar name to 49er fans, although not for the ‘right’ reasons.

The 49ers have hired Gus Bradley, who formerly starred on the Seattle Seahawks’ coaching staff a time ago.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Bradley is set to join the Niners’ defensive coaching staff.

“Longtime NFL coach Gus Bradley is joining the 49ers coaching staff,” Pelissero wrote on X.

Longtime NFL coach Gus Bradley is joining the #49ers coaching staff, per sources. Bradley, 58, had Robert Saleh on his staff in Seattle and Jacksonville. Now they’re reunited in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/CS1cCrqtUj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 7, 2025

After over a decade coaching in college, Bradley joined the NFL ranks in 2006. Jon Gruden hired Bradley as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ linebackers coach from 2006 to 2008. Bradley joined the Seahawks in 2009, and then after Pete Carroll arrived, he retained him. Bradley was the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks from 2009 to 2012, gaining fame for their “Legion of Boom” defense.

Bradley had a forgettable run as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013 to 2016. He’s stayed in the NFL since then, working with the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and previously, the Indianapolis Colts.

The 49ers and Seahawks had some classic battles when Bradley was around in Seattle. Now, he finds himself on the other side of the fence.

San Francisco hopes to make it back to the NFL Playoffs next year after a disappointing 2024.