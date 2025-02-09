Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel appear ready to part ways.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped big news on Super Bowl Sunday. Samuel, who’s played his entire career in the Bay Area, may be on his way out.

The 49ers, according to Schefter, granted the former South Carolina standout permission to seek a trade partner. The move may come as a surprise after San Francisco nearly traded Brandon Aiyuk last year. So it’s deja vu in the Bay.

Schefter revealed that Samuel asked the team to be traded during his exit meeting.

“The 49ers have granted Deebo Samuel and his agent Tory Dandy permission to find a trade partner for the wide receiver,” Schefter said, citing Samuel directly. “This comes after Samuel asked San Francisco to trade him during the players’ exit meetings after the season.”

Samuel evolved into a dynamic player during his time with the 49ers. In six seasons, Samuel amassed 334 receptions, 4,792 yards, and 22 receiving touchdowns. He also became a threat out of the backfield. He scored 20 rushing touchdowns in his career.

But all good things, as they say, must come to an end.

San Francisco disappointed in 2024. After years of being a standout contender in the NFC, they took a step back thanks to poor performances and injuries. Christian McCaffrey was affected all season in this regard, for instance.

Now it seems a new era in San Francisco may be on his way. The 49ers have a pivotal decision to make on quarterback Brock Purdy. Given the decision to move on from Samuel, it’s also a wonder if the Niners will look elsewherhe for a wide receiver.

A lot could still happen, and much of it is fascinating.