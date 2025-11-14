Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is introduced before the game against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In the middle of a heated division race in the NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to get their starting quarterback back from injury. Brock Purdy, who has missed most of this season with a right toe injury, spoke to reporters on Thursday, and all signs point toward him taking the field this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I feel really good, feel healthy and excited to be back and ready to go and lead the guys,” Purdy said, according to ESPN. “I’m really excited about this week. It’s been a good week so far. … Obviously, we’ve got to finish out strong this week, but feel really good.”

Purdy also went into some depth about exactly what it is he has been dealing with.

“I had a turf toe variation,” he said. “But from multiple sources and doctors and everything, we looked at it, and they said there’s no need for surgery.”

He also talked about how thankful he is that his backup, Mac Jones, was able to keep the Niners afloat at 6-4 heading into this weekend.

“I absolutely love Mac and what he’s done,” Purdy said. “He came in and played extremely well and kept our team alive and moving and going. And so, I appreciate him for that and just everything he’s brought to our team.

“But for me, it’s been how do I feel physically? It has nothing to do with I need to get back out there for the political side of things. It’s been all about how do I feel really good to go out and lead when I do get back?”

It’ll be interesting to see how Purdy looks in his first action back.