The NFL season won’t get underway until the fall, but next season’s rosters are starting to take shape as the offseason continues to unfold. The NFL draft won’t take place until next month, but it’s pretty unlikely that a rookie is going to bring home MVP honors, meaning we can already start speculating on who will bring home the award next season. With that being said, here are three players you should keep an eye out for next season.

Saquon Barkley

There’s an argument to be made that Saquon Barkley deserved the award last season and only lost due to the quarterback bias of the modern NFL. Barkley had an utterly dominant season that saw him take the Philadelphia Eagles offense to the next level in his first season in Philly.

Barkley even had a chance to break the NFL single-season rushing record, but rested in Week 18 rather than taking the field and risking an injury before the playoffs. The Eagles rewarded Barkley’s dominant season by making him the highest-paid running back of all time. It’s hard to imagine a world where Barkley doesn’t make good on the Eagles’ investment and turn in an even better season.

Lamar Jackson

Just like with Barkley, Jackson had a case to take home MVP honors last season. Jackson, who already has two MVPs to his name, had the best season of his career. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was even named to the NFL First-team, leading many to believe that he’d bring home the MVP award.

Shockingly, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won the award for the first time in his career. It’s scary to think of what Jackson will accomplish next season with an added chip on his shoulder, and I wouldn’t bet against him showing voters that they made a massive mistake in choosing Allen over him.

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes had an up-and-down season in 2024. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs managed to win all but two games in the regular season, but Mahomes failed to consistently match his performance from previous seasons. Then Mahomes suffered an embarrassing 40-22 loss to Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles.

If there’s one thing we should all know by now, it’s that we shouldn’t count out Mahomes. I find it hard to believe he’ll turn in consecutive “subpar” seasons, and think that he’ll bounce back with a vengeance. For that reason, he’s my early favorite to bring home the award.

It’ll be interesting to monitor these three standouts as the season unfolds.