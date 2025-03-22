Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; The NFL shield logo at midfield during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL draft is just around the corner, which means the NFL season isn’t far behind it. These days all the attention in the media seems to go to offensive side of the ball, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still game wreckers on defense. We’ve compiled a list of three stars to keep an eye out for to bring home Defensive Player of the Year honors.

T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt had a down season last year by his own lofty standards. While he still managed to wreck games and cause timely turnovers, Watt seemed to run out of steam as the season progressed.

However, we aren’t counting on Watt staying quiet for long. The Steelers legend is starving for his first playoff win, and we’re expecting him to go all out in pursuit of it. Knowing that we’re expecting Watt to turn in the best season of his career, and he already has one DPOY to his name.

Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson was having an utterly dominant season for the Detroit Lions before he went down with a brutal knee injury. Hutchinson was already looking to defy the odds and return to play if the Lions had reached the Super Bowl.

It may have been a blessing in disguise for Hutchinson that the Lions were bounced from the playoffs early, as now he’ll have a full offseason to recover. When he steps on the field, it’ll be nearly impossible for offensive lines to stop someone with a motor like Hutchinson’s.

Myles Garrett

Back to the AFC North, we go. At the start of the offseason Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett demanded a trade from the organization. The Browns responded by making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league at the time.

It’s not hard to see why the Browns shelled out to keep Garrett. When he’s healthy and at the top of his game, there’s no one in the league that was a get-off quite like Garrett.

With the Browns expected to have one of the league’s worst offenses next season, Garrett will be sure to make he leaves his mark on his side of the ball to make sure his team still has chances to win games.

These are three players you will not want to miss on Sundays.