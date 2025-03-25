Reflected in the Vince Lombardi Trophy, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell answers a question during a news conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 8, 2023. Credit: Arizona Republic
The NFL draft is only a month away, which means coaches and GMs are working around the clock to evaluate prospects and decide who will fit best onto rosters next season. Regardless of who gets drafted, a lot of the prospects’ success will hinge on the environment they walk into, meaning it’s up to head coaches and their staffs to maximize the potential of their rosters.

With that being said, here are three names to keep an eye on for to bring home the NFL Coach of the Year award.

Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll
Mar 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speaks to the media during the 2018 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary football coach Pete Carroll is back in the NFL, and his presence makes this one a no-brainer. Carroll has seen success at every level of football, and now that he’ll be on the sidelines for the Las Vegas Raiders, he also has none other than Tom Brady in his corner.

That, coupled with a reunion with veteran quarterback Geno Smith, puts Carroll in a great spot to immediately turn things around and establish the culture that the Raiders have been desperately lacking for years.

Ben Johnson

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

It may seem strange to have a first-year head coach on this list, but Ben Johnson showed that he has more than enough coaching ability when he served as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

As the new leader of the Chicago Bears, Johnson has already shown that he knows what he’s doing. He’s surrounded himself with an impressive staff and prioritized bringing in an offensive line that will protect young quarterback Caleb Williams as he develops. If the Bears immediately turn things around under Johnson, it’ll be hard to argue that any coach is more deserving of the award than he is.

Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin
Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The 2025 season could be the most impressive one yet for one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the league. As the Steelers’ playoff drought approaches 10 years, many fans and pundits have been calling for Tomlin’s job.

However, Tomlin has shown that even with bad to average quarterback play, the Steelers will be in the hunt for a playoff spot. If the team can get a deal done with legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Tomlin is able to raise the team’s ceiling enough to win the AFC North, there’s no reason to think he shouldn’t take home Coach of the Year honors.

The NFL is filled with the best football coaches in the world, but these are three we think you should be paying close attention to.

 

