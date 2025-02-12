Fans shelter from the hail as the Oregon Ducks fell to UCLA 7-4 Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Sports Oregon Softball Vs Ucla

The Oregon Ducks softball program has been one of the best in the country over the years. In joining the Big Ten, Oregon stands as one of the best teams in the conference. And already, one of their freshman stars has made an impact.

The Big Ten named its players of the week after the first weekend of play concluded on Sunday. Monday afternoon brought the announcements, and one Oregon player earned weekly honors.

Freshman catcher Emma Cox of Thornton, Colorado, earned the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week Award after her prodigious weekend.

The Ducks participated in the UNLV Desert Classic this weekend and mowed to a 5-0 record. Cox’s contributions at the dish no doubt helped, as the freshman backstop hit .500 at the plate over the weekend, according to the Big Ten’s release.

Inside that .500 average were two home runs and she slugged .944 at the plate. Calling those numbers astounding might not even do it justice.

The Ducks have made frequent trips to the Women’s College World Series this century. Oregon softball has made it to Oklahoma City in five times since 2012 and six times overall.

Oregon has made it to the NCAA Softball Tournament in each of the last four years. They are out to make it five in a row in 2025.

With starts like this, the Ducks well on their way to more success under head coach Melyssa Lombardi.