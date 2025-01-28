Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the biggest stars in the sports thanks in large part to her massive social media following, but she is not happy about the lack of attendance at recent meets – and she’s blaming the judges.

In a recent social media post on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, Olivia Dunne called out the judges for “too many deductions” which she feels takes away from the “entertainment factor” of the sport.

“I am sitting here watching NCAA gymnastics and the empty seats are concerning. I care deeply about the growth in women’s sports especially in the NCAA,” she wrote according to Awful Announcing. “If you want fans to enjoy the sport and increase viewership, you have to look at what makes the crowds go crazy! People understand what a perfect 10 is and want people who do things that look great to be rewarded.

“Too many deductions taken at a judge’s discretion feels the same as watching a basketball game that’s constantly interrupted with penalties or a football game with flags on every play. At some point it feels negative and loses the entertainment factor that draws the crowd in. The number of questions I am currently getting from fans about the scoring is significant enough for me to share this concern. I love the art and intricacy of gymnastics but let’s get more eyes on the sport!”

Dunne’s post came directly after her LSU Tigers suffered an upset loss to Arkansas, but she insists that her message was not about LSU, but about women’s gymnastics as a whole.

“This is not about LSU this is about the sport,” she added in a separate post. “I’m in my 5th year and I have an audience of casual fans so maybe I’m in a unique position to see what is happening with fans differently than people just looking at attendance numbers. Fans are confused.

“I also spend time raising money for female athletes and will always advocate for athletes. Making changes that can impact the entertainment value will affect athletes financially as well. Female sports in the NCAA have to focus on building crowd engagement to continue to get revenue support for the athletes.”

If there is any gymnast in a position to help force a change, it’s probably Dunne, given her massive following and sizable fanbase.