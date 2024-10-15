Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers superstar gymnast Olivia Dunne has made a lucrative career for herself with her massive social media following, and she recently opened up about her career a little bit.

During a recent interview with Flaunt magazine, Olivia Dunne opened up about one of the most “frustrating” aspects of her fame.

“It definitely is frustrating at times,” she told the magazine. “The worst part is that people think gymnastics is easy when it’s not. The job is to make it look beautiful and easy. You’re not doing it right if it looks hard… The social media aspect of it — I worked really hard to get to where I am in building my personal brand, and it didn’t happen in the blink of an eye.

“It didn’t happen in just a year. It didn’t happen because of one viral moment. It happened over years of getting to know my audience, learning the algorithms, and growing my brand to be what it is today. That’s why people are so fascinated with what I’m doing.”

But despite how difficult and taxing her life and career is, she made it clear that she is enjoying it and wants to be an example for other female athletes.

Dunne wants to show others that they don’t have to limit themselves to just one career or identity.

“You can have it all,” she added. “You can be a D1 athlete. You can be a student. You can do social media. You can work with your favorite brands. You can grow your own brand. You don’t need to limit yourself to one thing. That’s something I really want to show people.”

[Flaunt Magazine]