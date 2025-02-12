Oklahoma’s Nicole May (19) pitches during Game 2 of the NCAA softball Women’s College World Series Championship Series game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 6, 2024. Oklahoma won 8-4.

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team is in its first season in the Southeastern Conference. After their inaugural weekend, one Sooner stood out to earn conference honors for the very first time in their new abode.

The SEC named Sooners sophomore Ella Parker as co-Player of the Week after a prolific weekend. Parker shared the honors with Auburn’s senior shortstop Nelia Peralta.

Via the release from the SEC, Parker batted .591 in Oklahoma’s west coast road trip to begin the year. OU defeated Cal State Northridge, San Diego State, California Baptist, Cal State Fullerton, Loyola Marymount, and Long Beach State to start the 2025 campaign 6-0, and Parker’s bat played a big reason why.

“Parker collected 13 hits (including five doubles and a home run), 10 runs scored and eight RBI and added a .955 slugging percentage,” the release noted on her outstanding weekend.

She also clubbed a home run in her hometown of Los Angeles against Loyola Marymount.

The Sooners have been a juggernaut in the world of college softball. They’ve won the last four NCAA Softball Championships, dominating the Women’s College World Series.

It’s hard to say who will stop the Sooners, but they don’t appear to be ready to slow down anytime soon.

But Oklahoma will, certainly, be tested this year. They’ve joined the SEC, an annual powerhouse softball conference. They routinely send multiple teams to the NCAA Tournament, and several have made Women’s College World Series appearances over the years, and plenty have hoisted titles. So we’ll see how things shake out later this year.