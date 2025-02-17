Baseball plate stock photo, softball plate stock photo, baseball base, softball base North Florida Christian Softball Regional Final Vs University Christian 051419 Ts 2377

For the second week in a row, Oklahoma softball star Ella Parker has received recognition.

Parker is out to a hot start this softball season, and so is her team. After another unbeaten week littered with run-rule wins, the Southeastern Conference named Parker its co-Player of the Week again.

This time, according to the SEC’s release, Parker will share the honors with Arkansas senior Bri Ellis.

“Oklahoma’s Ella Parker, a sophomore utility player from Los Angeles, Calif. recorded a .750 batting average and scored in every game in the Sooners’ four run-ruled victories at the Getterman Classic,” the SEC wrote in a release. In other words, it was a heck of a weekend for Parker, who’s shining brightly on a juggernaut Sooners team right now.

Oklahoma is off and rolling again in 2025. After winning the last four National Championships, the Sooners clearly want to make it five. They’re 10-0 through the early goings of the 2025 college softball season.

Thus far, of their ten victories, five of them were run-rule wins. Four of those victories came over the weekend, as Oklahoma trounced former Big 12 rival Baylor twice and left Hofstra in their wake twice, as well.

With Parker and the Sooners steamrolling, it’s anyone’s wonder who is going to stop them.

The Women’s College World Series likely awaits Oklahoma again this summer. It’s just anyone’s guess to see who will meet them in Oklahoma City.